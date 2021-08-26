Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,299 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 56.4% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fluor by 70.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fluor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

