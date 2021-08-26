Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $150.81 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

