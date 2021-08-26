Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%.

Shares of AVNW stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 790,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,211. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $375.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

