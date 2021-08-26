Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

NASDAQ AVNW traded down $5.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,570. The stock has a market cap of $375.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.66.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.