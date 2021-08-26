Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 271,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,126. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.