Axe Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Axe has a market capitalization of $257,140.89 and approximately $58,931.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axe has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00850152 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 113.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.