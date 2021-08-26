B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RC. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

NYSE RC opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

