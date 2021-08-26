B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a PE ratio of 244.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 120,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

