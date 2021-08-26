Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,233 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,045% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BW stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.76.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.