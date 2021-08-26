Baker Chad R Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baker Chad R bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.90. The company had a trading volume of 83,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,301. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

