Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $17,740,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.6% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 113,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after buying an additional 48,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.08 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

