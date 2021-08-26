Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 190,859 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.41.

BBAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $1,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 193,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.