Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 352.1% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BBDO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,466. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

