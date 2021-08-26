Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.80 million-$486.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.070-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $102.56 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

