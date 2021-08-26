Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.44 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.15.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$130.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$126.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$75.92 and a 52-week high of C$132.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

