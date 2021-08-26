Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$149.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$139.00 to C$149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.15.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$130.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$75.92 and a one year high of C$132.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.62.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

