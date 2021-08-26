Barrington Research Trims Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Target Price to $13.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $861,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,917 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

