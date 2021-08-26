Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 4,684.6% in August

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 4,684.6% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,369. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

