BASIC (BASIC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.25 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.20 or 0.00754195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00097670 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,230,753 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

