Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 190.65%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

