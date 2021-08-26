Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $451.23 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.27. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

