Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $483.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.51 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

