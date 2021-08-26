Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $656.80 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $661.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $611.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

