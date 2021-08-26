Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $125,743,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,300,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 794,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22,967.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 692,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,902,000 after purchasing an additional 689,012 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.31 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

