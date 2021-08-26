Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0098

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $348,272.39 and $21,779.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00761590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,450,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.