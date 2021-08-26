Berenberg Bank Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €33.00 Price Target

home24 (ETR:H24) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

H24 stock opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28. home24 has a 12 month low of €9.66 ($11.36) and a 12 month high of €26.86 ($31.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

