Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA:GYC opened at €23.28 ($27.39) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.95. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.