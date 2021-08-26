BFT Financial Group LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,208 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,027 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

