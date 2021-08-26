BFT Financial Group LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.
In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,208 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,027 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
