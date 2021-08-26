BFT Financial Group LLC Purchases 264 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

