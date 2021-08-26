BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Insider Dion Weisler Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) insider Dion Weisler purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$44.56 ($31.83) per share, with a total value of A$267,360.00 ($190,971.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $2.7356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.77. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.