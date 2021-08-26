BigCommerce’s (BIGC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.13.

BigCommerce stock opened at $58.38 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -88.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 795,036 shares of company stock worth $52,261,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 560.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 4.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

