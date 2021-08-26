Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 7,047 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BILL opened at $219.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $221.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $18,605,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 199.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

