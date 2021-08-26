Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of ARR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $775.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.