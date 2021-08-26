Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Applied Materials by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Applied Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

AMAT traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.44. 44,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,786,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

