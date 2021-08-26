Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. 125,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,489,582. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

