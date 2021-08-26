Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $117.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.44 and a 52 week high of $117.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

