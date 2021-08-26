BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Sells $21,677,011.85 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $21,677,011.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guy Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Guy Levy sold 400,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $15,664,000.00.

BCAB stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. 326,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.95. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioAtla currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

