Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) versus Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Head to Head Review

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biocept and Burning Rock Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $27.46 million 1.88 -$17.81 million N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 33.32 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -20.00

Biocept has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burning Rock Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Biocept and Burning Rock Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 1 0 3.00 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biocept presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 469.80%. Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus target price of $39.94, suggesting a potential upside of 90.19%. Given Biocept’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -4.02% -8.71% -4.87% Burning Rock Biotech -112.99% -21.52% -19.25%

Volatility and Risk

Biocept has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Biocept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biocept beats Burning Rock Biotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. The company offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. Its Target-Selector molecular technology enables detection of mutations and genome alterations with enhanced sensitivity and specificity, as well as is applicable to nucleic acid from circulating tumor DNA; and Target-Selector CTC and molecular platforms provide biomarker detection and monitoring capabilities. In addition, it offers laboratory services to medical oncologists, neuro-oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians. Further, it is developing PCR-based assays for detecting the COVID-19 virus. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, laboratories, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. It has a partnership with CLEARED4 to develop a system for tracking and managing COVID-19 testing requirements and test results for its customers. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

