Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 263,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.43. 399,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,741. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.