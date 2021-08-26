Bitball Treasure Market Cap Achieves $34.96 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $34.96 million and approximately $546,084.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.70 or 0.00163956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.