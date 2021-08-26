Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the July 29th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF traded up $22.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.00. 136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65. Bitcoin Group has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $69.50.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

