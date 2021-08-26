BitGreen Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $4,761.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00094119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00290459 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043620 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

