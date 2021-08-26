BitWhite 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,088.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $185,825.77 and $25,088.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

