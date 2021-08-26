BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP William C. Werner Sells 36,132 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BJ stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

