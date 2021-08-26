Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $97.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 583,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.