Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been given a C$11.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at C$271,920. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $303,963.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

