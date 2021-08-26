BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Trading Down 0.6%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.28 and last traded at $48.28. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTD. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,717,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,310,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000.

