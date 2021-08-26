Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Capitalization Achieves $4.10 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00006297 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00748218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00098263 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,453 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

