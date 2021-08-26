Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Hits $0.14

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $395,801.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.33 or 0.00758474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00097861 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.