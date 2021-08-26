Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 180 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. Bank of America cut their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.44. 4,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

